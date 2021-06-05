'India Is Rising, Pakistan Is Falling', Says Former Pakistani Cricketer Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has praised the BCCI, claiming that Team India has entirely changed as a result of their methods. In addition, Latif stated that after 2010, Team India’s performance improved while that of Pakistani cricket degraded. Rashid Latif explained on his YouTube channel why Team India has grown so successful and what Pakistan lacks, as a result, its level has dropped.

Our coaches did not find players with the help of technology but we believed in their thinking. The IPL is entirely based on statistics and as a result India’s talent pool has grown significantly. Apart from that, the foreign coaches were really helpful to the Indian athletes.

IPL changed everything.

Rashid Latif saluted the BCCI for IPL. He said, ‘The IPL elevated Indian cricket to a new level. The major difference between India and Pakistan is that Indian players learned a lot from former Indian players and international coaches. We coach former Pakistani players who are no longer with PSL teams. This is the most serious issue.

India has a pool of talented players

The Indian squad has so many outstanding players that they will now play series against two countries at the same time. In July, one of India’s teams will travel to Sri Lanka, while the other will travel to England. Team India demonstrated its bench strength during its visit to Australia. Despite crucial players’ injuries, Team India won the Test series 2-1. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj and T Natarajan, all performed well on the Australian tour.

