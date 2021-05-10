India Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's Father Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

India and Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s father, Pramod Chawla, passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 complications. The spinner who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team made an announcement on Instagram.

ALSO READ – Veda Krishnamurthy’s Sister Succumbs to Covid-19 Two Weeks After Mother Passes Away

“With deepest grief,we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

Mumbai Indians too expressed their grief over the demise of Chawla’s father. They wrote on Twitter, “Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong.”

Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong. pic.twitter.com/81BJBfkzyv — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 10, 2021

Chawla, who once led India U-19 team in the World Cup, made his international debut in 2006. He has featured in three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is, with his last match coming in 2012. Having said that, he has been a regular feature in the IPL, and is one of tournament’s highest wicket-taker. In 2021, he was bought by Mumbai Indians, after a stint at Chennai Super Kings.

As far as first-class competitions is concerned, in 136 encounters, he has picked up 445 wickets.

ALSO READ – Former Rajasthan Cricketer And Ranji Trophy Winner Vivek Yadav Dies of Coronavirus

Earlier, ace India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister had succumbed to Covid-19. Prior to that, middle-order batter had lost her mother in similar circumstances as well. Her sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from the disease since last month. Her previous coach Irfan Sait posted a story about the incident on Instagram.

India is going through the second wave of deadly coronavirus, which is proving to be more dangerous than the previous year. Everyday over 4 lakh cases were recorded throughout the country. Amid this wave, even the IPL stands suspended for an indefinite period of time. A host of cricketers and support staff had caught the infection while being in the bio-secure bubble.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here