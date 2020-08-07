India Leg-spinner Still Harbours Hope of Making a Comeback, Played Last for Nation in 2017
Veteran spinner Amit Mishra has said that he is still hopeful of making it to the Indian team. The 37-year-old last played an international match in a T20I against England at Bengaluru in 2017, ending with figures of 1/23.
