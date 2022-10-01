RSWS 2022 Final Live Score IND-L vs SL-L: Naman Ojha Hits 108* to Propel India Legends to 195/6

Read more

Match Preview

Sachin Tendulkar and Co will look to prove their supremacy once again in the tournament as they look to defend their title in the summit clash against Tillakaratne Dilshan’s side. Both teams have played quality cricket in the second edition of the tournament as Lanka topped the points table after the group stage while the three abandoned matches pushed India to the second spot.

The India Legends led by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar have been clinical in all three departments of the game. They edged past a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, thanks to a heroic innings from all-rounder Irfan Pathan. India has a number of match winners on their side and will be eyeing their second title in a row.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) be played?

The final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

