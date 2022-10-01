CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » News » RSWS 2022 Final Live Score IND-L vs SL-L: Naman Ojha Hits 108* to Propel India Legends to 195/6

Live RSWS Final Updates: Here you can follow live score and updates of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Roady Safety World Series T20 Final match from Raipur

By: Cricketnext Staff

Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 16:30 IST

Raipur, India

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score And Updates, Road Safety World Series Final: Naman Ojha struck a splendid 108 not out to power India Legends to 195/6 in 20 Overs in the final of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Together with Vinay Kumar (36), Ojha added 90 runs for the third wicket after India Legends were jolted by the quick dismissals of Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina. Earlier, IND-L captain Tendulkar opted to bat first but they were off to a bad start losing two wickets early.

Key Events

Oct 01, 2022 22:33 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: The Chase Begins

Out walk the two umpires again followed by the India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar. Sanath Jayasuriya walks into open the innings alongside Dilshan Munaweera. They need 196 to win the final. Abhimanyu Mithun will open the attack. Here we go.

Oct 01, 2022 22:16 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: India Legends Finish With 195/6

Stuart Binny hits back-to-back fours off the final two deliveries from Isuru Udana to help India Legends finish on a high as they post a challenging 195/6 in 20 Overs against Sri Lanka Legends after opting to bat first in the RSWS final. Udana finishes with 2/34 from four overs. Naman Ojha was the star of the innings, becoming the second player in the tournament’s history to hit a century and also setting a new record for the highest individual score by remaining unbeaten on 108 off 71. He struck 15 fours and two sixes

Oct 01, 2022 22:11 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: Yusuf Falls on 0

WICKET! This is turning into a superb over for Sri Lanka Legends. Isuru Udana has gotten rid of Yusuf Pathan for a 2-ball duck. India 187/6 in 19.4 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 22:08 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Pathan Falls on 11

WICKET! Isuru Udana strikes to dismiss Irfan Pathan who went for a big hit but ends up being caught by Chaturanga de Silva. He scored 11 off 9. India Legends 187/5 in 19.2 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 22:06 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score:

A big over for India. 14 runs from it including a six and four to Naman Ojha who is now batting on 108 off 71. India Legends 185/4 in 19 overs. Can they make this 200?

Oct 01, 2022 22:03 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: Hundred For Ojha

CENTURY! BOOM. On 96, Naman Ojha takes the aerial route and sends the ball sailing over the boundary for a maximum to bring up a 68-ball century. An amazing innings this from the opener.

Oct 01, 2022 22:00 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: A Productive Over For India Legends

Isuru Udana back for his third over. And ends up leaking 12 runs in it including two fours to Irfan Pathan and one to Naman Ojha. India Legends 171/4 in 18 Overs. Ojha is now just four runs away from hitting a century.

Oct 01, 2022 21:52 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: A Fine Over From Prasad

Dhammika Prasad showing his death-overs bowling skills. Yorkers after yorkers. Just five singles in the over. India Legends 159/4 in 17 Overs. Irfan Pathan has joined Naman Ojha.

Oct 01, 2022 21:46 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Yuvraj Falls on 19

WICKET! Oh well, that’s a bummer. Yuvraj Singh was just getting started as he had clobbered Nuwan Kulasekara for a four and a six off successive deliveries. And then he wanted more after spotting a full toss as he launched it into the Ranchi night sky but didn’t get the power behind to hole out to Tillakaratne Dilshan on 19. 15 runs and a wicket in the over. India Legends 154/4 in 16 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:42 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: Can Ojha Get to His Century?

A relatively quiet over this one from Dhammika Prasad – just seven runs from it including a four to Naman Ojha who has now moved to 82 off 58. Batting alongside him is Yuvraj Singh on 9 off 9. India Legends 139/3 in 15 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:34 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: Yuvraj Gets His First Four

Ishan Jayaratne continues. And Naman Ojha gets his 11th four of the innings. He has been batting like a dream since the semifinal against Australia. Meanwhile. Yuvraj Singh has struck his first four of the innings – punishing a short delivery as he pulled it with authority. 11 runs from the over. India Legends 132/4 in 14 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:25 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: A Tidy Over

Dhammika Prasad is back in action and does well to limit the India pair to just five runs in the over. India Legends 121/3 in 13 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:17 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: Ojha in Sublime Form

A short and wide delivery and Naman Ojha steers it through the vacant slip cordon for an easy four to third man region. He’s now on 68 off 48. India Legends 116/3 in 12 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:15 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Yuvraj Dropped on 0

DROPPED! Yuvraj Singh goes for a ramp shot first ball and Nuwan Kulasekara rushed forward but failed to hold onto the catch at the third man region. Yuvraj was on 0.

Oct 01, 2022 21:14 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: Vinay Falls on 36

WICKET! The partnership has been broken. Ishan Jayaratne has gotten rid of Vinay Kumar who holes out to Isuru Udana on 36 off 21. He has done his job after being promoted in the batting order. A loud roar rings within the stadium as Yuvraj Singh walks out to the middle. India Legends 109/3 in 11.3 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:10 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: Boundaries Continue to Flow

The momentum is with the India Legends. 19/2 seems ages ago now. Jeevan Mendis continues and Naman Ojha has creamed two more fours off the spinner. A four byes in between those two boundaries and a couple of singles make it 14 from the over. India Legends 107/2 in 11 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:05 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: India Legends 93/2 in 10 Overs

Asela Gunaratne has leaked 14 runs in his first over. Naman Ojha belted a four to bring up his fifty and then Vinay Kumar slammed a six off the final delivery to reach 34 off 18. India Legends are in a solid spot now. Sri Lanka Legends need wickets here.

Oct 01, 2022 21:03 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Fifty For Ojha

FIFTY! Naman Ojha shows his power as he slams a four over mid-on to get to his half-century off just 39 deliveries. The Indian dug-out rises to applaud him and Ojha raises his bat in acknowledgement. It’s a full house at the venue. India 85/2 in 9.4 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:57 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score:

Jeevan Mendis into the attack now. And Naman Ojha goes high and handsome to send the second delivery flying over the boundary for the first maximum of the innings. 9 runs from the first over of Mendis. India Legends 79/2 after opting to bat first. Ojha is now on 46 off 36 while Vinay Kumar has made 27 off 16. Time-out.

Oct 01, 2022 20:53 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: 50-run Stand

Ishan Jayaratne into the attack now and Naman Ojha greets him with a straight boundary with some help from the fielder in the deep. 10 runs from the over. The current partnership between Ojha and Vinay Kumar is now worth 51 runs. India Legends 70/2 in 8 Overs.

Match Preview

Sachin Tendulkar and Co will look to prove their supremacy once again in the tournament as they look to defend their title in the summit clash against Tillakaratne Dilshan’s side. Both teams have played quality cricket in the second edition of the tournament as Lanka topped the points table after the group stage while the three abandoned matches pushed India to the second spot.

The India Legends led by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar have been clinical in all three departments of the game. They edged past a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, thanks to a heroic innings from all-rounder Irfan Pathan. India has a number of match winners on their side and will be eyeing their second title in a row.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) be played?

The final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

