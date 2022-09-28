India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final Live Coverage

On Wednesday evening, India Legends will clash against Australia Legends in the all-important semi-final match of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will be played in Raipur at 7:30 pm IST.

The India Legends have had a dominant run in the competition and remained undefeated in the group stage. Though three of their matches were abandoned due to rain, they still managed to qualify for the knockout stage. Skipper Sachin Tendulkar showcased his mesmerizing batting prowess in the tournament and has been vital for India at the top. Fans will be eager to see the stalwart of Indian cricket in action once again.

Meanwhile, Australia Legends also had an amazing tournament so far. Under Shane Watson’s leadership, the Aussies will want to now be eyeing the title. With veteran T20 players like Brad Hodge and Dirk Nannes in their line-up, Australia will be confident of winning this excruciating encounter.

Ahead of Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

