India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-L vs ENG-L T20 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Legends and England Legends will clash in the blockbuster Road Safety World Series encounter on September 22. Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends made a winning start to the tournament.

Their last two encounters were washed-out due to rain. As a result, India Legends have slipped to the third position on the points table. India Legends will be keen to get back their winning ways against England Legends on Thursday. In these conditions, India Legends are the favourites.

Meanwhile, England Legends are coming into this match after suffering a galling defeat against West Indies Legends. Although England Legends put up 156 on the board in the game against West Indies Legends, their bowlers were unable to defend the decent total.

Ian Bell will hope that his bowlers come up with the goods against India Legends. This match is very crucial for England Legends if they are to revive their fledging campaign.

Ahead of the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends be played?

The T20 match between India Legends and England Legends will be played on September 22, Thursday.

Where will the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends be played?

The T20 match between India Legends and England Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

What time will the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends begin?

The T20 match between India Legends and England Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends?

The T20 match between India Legends and England Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between India Legends and England Legends?

The T20 match between India Legends and England Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

IND-L vs ENG-L Predicted Playing XI:

IND-L Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

ENG-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, James Tindall, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach, Stephen Parry

