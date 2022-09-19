India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Match Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield

IND L vs NZ L, Road Safety World Series Highlights: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends are back in action in their next encounter against the New Zealand Legends at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. The Kiwis have won the toss and opted to field first.
India legends kicked off the tournament with a promising 61-run win against South Africa Legends in Kanpur. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side presently claims the second Read More
It’s raining cats and dogs in Indore and by the looks of it, the match might get called off again. It could be another heartbreak for the Indian fans.
The definition of perfection lies in that stroke! Good start to match 12 for the @India__Legends as they score 49 for the loss of a wicket in 5.5 overs as rain delays play at Indore.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/xitwlvehLp
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
Rain makes an unwanted appearance in Indore as well. The covers are out and the players are back in their respective dressing rooms.
INDL: 49/1 after 5.5 overs.
Raina gets a gift; a life by James Franklin. The latter drops an absolute sitter while the left-hand Indian batter has a sigh of relief.
Sachin Tendulkar is taking us back in time with his classic strokeplay. The Master Blaster has been joined by Suresh Raina and the duo is firing boundaries at the moment.
INDL: 44/1 after 5 overs.
Both Ojha and Tendulkar went off the mark in style with boundaries. But the pair could only muster 32 runs for the opening wicket. Shane Bond strikes in the 4th over and Ross Taylor takes the catch to give India Legends a blow.
IND-L: 32/1 after 4 overs.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat along with partner Naman Ojha. Kyle Mills opens New Zealand Legends’ attack.
India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun.
New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond.
Ross Taylor wins the toss. New Zealand Legends opt to field at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
New Zealand Legends: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin.
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Legends vs New Zealand Legends game at the Road Safety World Series at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.
The legends team from New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat against South Africa Legends in their first match of the tournament. New Zealand Legends are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.
What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) will be played?
The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place on September 19, Monday.
Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?
The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) begin?
The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.
