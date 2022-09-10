India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022

Read more

Legends and England Legends. Some of the biggest names from the world of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Jonty Rhodes, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor among others will be back in action.

A total of 23 T20s will be played between September 10 and October 1 across four venues including Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and Raipur.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and South Africa Legends (SA-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Green Park in Kanpur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa: Jonty Rhodes (captain), Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones

