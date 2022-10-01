India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Final Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s time for the showdown in the enthralling second edition of the Road Safety Series that has provided some high-octane cricket actions from the legends of the game. The final seems like a recap of the ultimate match of the previous edition with the same finalists India Legends clashing against the Sri Lanka Legends on Saturday, October 1, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

Both sides have been magnificent in the tournament and are heading into the final, unbeaten. The team rosters have some legendary names of cricket who showcased their quality and proved that age is just a number.

The India Legends led by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar have been clinical in all three departments of the game. They edged past a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, thanks to a heroic innings from all-rounder Irfan Pathan. India has a number of match winners on their side and will be eyeing their second title in a row.

The Lankan Legends have also displayed tremendous form right from their opening fixture. Under Tillakaratne Dilshan’s leadership, the islanders have looked confident in their abilities and have trounced their rivals pretty convincingly.

They thumped the West Indies Legends in the semi-finals to make their place in the ultimate showdown. Dilshan and his men will be seeking retribution for last year’s final and will be eager to lift the trophy this time around.

Ahead of Saturday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) be played?

The final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

