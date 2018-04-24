India Likely to Play First Day-Night Test Against West Indies

"I had consulted the Indian team management, the selectors, the office bearers and all were in agreement that one of the two Tests against West Indies will be a day-night Test," Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the five-day International Cricket Council (ICC) meet here.
The Committee of Administrators (COA) led by former CAG Vinod Rai had previously said no to Chaudhury's idea of holding a D/N test, saying the India team management should be consulted first.
Hyderabad and Rajkot are the two venues which are slated to host the two Tests against West Indies, although the dates for it have not been released as of now by the BCCI.
First Published: April 24, 2018, 12:18 AM IST