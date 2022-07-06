India Likely to Rest Senior Players in White Ball Series Against West Indies: Report

India could rest a few of its senior players in the white-ball series against West Indies later this month. The Men in Blue are set to tour the Caribbean islands and USA for 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is between July 22 and August 7. The squad for the series was to be announced in the last few days but it had to be delayed as the selectors are yet to take a call on the rest issue.

According to a report in Criccuzz, chief selector Chetan Sharma, who is presently in England, is likely to have a chat with senior players on the issue after the Edgbaston Test.

While senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh pant may be rested, the selectors are reportedly not very keen on resting skipper Rohit Sharma once again. The senior players were also rested for the home series against South Africa and tour of Ireland for a three-match T20I contest. In absence of Rohit and other senior players, Hardik Pandya led the squad, while VVS Laxman travelled as the coach in Ireland.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, since having taken his charge, has worked with multiple captains already. Hence, selectors feel that having full-time skipper Rohit will offer greater stability to the squad. Rohit was forced out of the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston after a COVID-19 infection.

Rohit has now joined the squad in England and will lead India in the upcoming T20I and ODI series. India will begin their white-ball campaign with a T20I match against the hosts in Southampton followed by games in Birmingham and Nottingham.

Two of the three-match ODI series will be played in London at The Oval and Lord’s on July 12 and 14. For the final contest on July 17, the squads will move to Manchester.

India suffered a 7 wickets defeat at the hands of England in the remaining 5th Test at Edgbaston. Chasing 378 in the final innings, the hosts through banking on centuries by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The series ended with a 2-2 draw as India missed out on the opportunity to register a series victory in England after 15 years.

