India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Chasing a paltry 112 to win, the England women’s cricket team rode on Danielle Wyatt’s half-century to chase down the total and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
England openers Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont made a strong start, looking to score at a brisk rate despite the fact that the target they were chasing was low.
Wyatt, in particular, found the boundary with ease and Beaumont looked solid before she was castled by Radha Yadav at the end of the fifth over.
Poonam Yadav then got the wicket of Amy Jones in her very first over, with Jones unable to deal with the slow nature of the track and giving a simple catch back to the bowler.
Ekta Bisht then accounted for Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight in successive overs, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother and giving the hosts an outside chance of pulling off an upset.
But Wyatt put together a 47-run partnership with Lauren Winfield to steady the run chase, with the former bringing up a half-century in the process.
Winfield eventually fell to Deepti Sharma but England needed only 9 runs to win, which they ending up getting without too much fuss.
Earlier after being put in to bat, India made a good start but lost regular wickets thereafter as the English bowlers did not allow the home team’s batters to settle.
Openers Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol made a solid start, with stand-in skipper Mandhana even smashing a couple of sixes early on.
However, Mandhana edged one to wicketkeeper Amy Jones in the third over off Katherine Brunt’s bowling and there was no looking back for England thereafter.
Jemimah Rodrigues also fell victim to Brunt after she slogged across the line of the ball and was castled.
Youngster Deol was out trying to go for a big shot against Linsey Smith but the lack of pace on the pitch did her in, ensuring Sciver had an easy catch to take at mid-wicket.
The onus was now on Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma to string together a partnership and get India out of the woods. The two played steadily, looking to rotate the strike instead of targeting the boundary.
However, a mix-up in calling for a run saw Raj send Deepti back when the latter had advanced more than halfway down the ground and resulted in Deepti being run-out.
Raj then attempted to break the shackles, scoring two boundaries in the space of 4 balls. However, her aggressive approach saw her hole out to Winfield off Kate Cross.
Shikha Pandey and Tanya Bhatia also departed in quick succession before a cameo from Bharati Fulmali eventually got India past the 100-run mark.
The final T20I will be played on Saturday (March 9) at the same venue.
First Published: March 7, 2019, 2:07 PM IST