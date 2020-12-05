CRICKETNEXT

India Loses Jadeja To A Concussion For Final Two T20 Matches

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja for the remaining Twenty20 matches due a concussion sustained in his team's firstmatch win by 11 runs over Australia.

SYDNEY: India will be without Ravindra Jadeja for the remaining Twenty20 matches due a concussion sustained in his team’s first-match win by 11 runs over Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement Saturday that the allrounder had sustained a concussion when hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of Indias innings.

Jadeja top-edged a bouncer from Mitchell Starc into his helmet while batting in the final over of Indias innings, but did not receive an on-field assessment.

Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required,” the statement said. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20 series.”

Shardul Thakur will replace Jadeja for the two remaining games on Sunday and Tuesday, both in Sydney.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

