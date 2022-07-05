'India Made Mistake & Paying the Price': Danish Kaneria Questions Ashwin's Exclusion in Edgbaston Test

Despite a remarkable show in the first innings of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test, a victory seems a distant dream for India. The visitors set a target of 378 but the hosts began the chase comfortably, posting 259/3 at stumps on Monday.

England lost a few quick wickets following a 107-run opening stand. However, fifties from Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) put England in the driver seat ahead of the final day.

As India struggled to get the wickets, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria questioned the team selection. In his latest post on the Koo app, he mentioned that the Jasprit Bumrah-led team is paying the price of leaving out veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, whose arrival in the UK was delayed due to Covid-19, was benched for the Edgbaston Test as the think tank went with Jadeja along with four pacers in Jasprit BUmrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

Jadeja though scored a hundred in the first innings, he didn’t bowl a single over. In the second innings, he has delivered 15 overs but hasn’t taken a wicket yet.

“Winning to losing position team India at Edgbaston. Why Ravichandran Ashwin was not in playing eleven who made the call, Dravid, as coach played so much in England, know the condition very well it’s England summer where the wickets get baked and dry and from day 3 ball gets to spin, where there is seam it will spin because of moisture. Only Bumrah looks that he can do wonders. India made the mistake and paying the price,” Kaneria said on the Koo app.

The Indian pace bowling attack looked pretty ineffective against the in-form pair of Root and Bairstow. The duo continues piling runs in the final session of day four on Monday and have stitched a 150-run partnership for the fourth wicket.



At the end of the fourth day’s play, England’s score read 259/3, with Root and Bairstow firm on the crease. England are 119 runs away from a series-levelling victory. On the other hand, the tourists need 7 more wickets on the final day to clinch the series as they already lead 2-1.

