Indian Maharajas vs World Giants Live Cricket Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Indian Maharajas Field In Special Match

Former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the India Maharajas, while the legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis will be at the helm of things for the World Giants. The Indian side will feature legends like Mohammed Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan to name a few.

Meanwhile, the World Giants have some of the biggest erstwhile players from different nations. Legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Herschelle Gibbs, Brett Lee, and Dale Steyn will all feature in the same line-up.

Ahead of Friday’s Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants be played?

The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place on September 16, Friday.

Where will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants be played?

The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants begin?

The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Exhibition match?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Exhibition match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Possible Starting XI:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

