India Might Not Take Hardik Pandya for Australia Tests: Aakash Chopra

India’s next international assignment is set to be the Test series against Australia in December.
According to former Indian opener Akash Chopra though, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja may not be on the plane for the Australia tour.
“I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn’t look possible to me currently,” said the former Indian batsman in a video on his YouTube channel.
Chopra explained that Pandya’s back injury will be in thoughts of the selectors. He added that Pandya has not played ODIs for long.
Chopra also said that it might not be wise to select him for the Test matches based on the performances in the upcoming IPL.
"Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel," Chopra said in the video.
The cricketer-turned commentator added that Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin might get preference over Jadeja for the upcoming series.
“Because Kuldeep is a wrist-spinner and last time when he played in Australia, he took six wickets. After that you have not played him, so I feel he might get a chance there," Chopra said.
