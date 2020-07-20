Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

India Might Not Take Hardik Pandya for Australia Tests: Aakash Chopra

Chopra also said that it might not be wise to select him for the Test matches based on the performances in the upcoming IPL.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
India Might Not Take Hardik Pandya for Australia Tests: Aakash Chopra

India’s next international assignment is set to be the Test series against Australia in December.

According to former Indian opener Akash Chopra though, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja may not be on the plane for the Australia tour.

“I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn’t look possible to me currently,” said the former Indian batsman in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra explained that Pandya’s back injury will be in thoughts of the selectors. He added that Pandya has not played ODIs for long.

Chopra also said that it might not be wise to select him for the Test matches based on the performances in the upcoming IPL.

"Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel," Chopra said in the video.

The cricketer-turned commentator added that Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin might get preference over Jadeja for the upcoming series.

“Because Kuldeep is a wrist-spinner and last time when he played in Australia, he took six wickets. After that you have not played him, so I feel he might get a chance there," Chopra said.

Aakash ChopraAakashVaniHardik PandyaIndia Test teamipl

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more