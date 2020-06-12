Cricket in Times of Corona: India Might Play Australia in Front of Reduced Spectators in December
India might not have to tour Australia and play their matches in front of empty stands later this year after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month, in further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
