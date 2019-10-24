India vs Bangladesh: India Name Unchanged Squad For Tests, No Place for Nadeem
India have gone for an unchanged squad from the recently concluded series against South Africa, for the two Tests against neighbors Bangladesh. The series starts on 14th November after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.
