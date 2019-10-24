Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh: India Name Unchanged Squad For Tests, No Place for Nadeem

India have gone for an unchanged squad from the recently concluded series against South Africa, for the two Tests against neighbors Bangladesh. The series starts on 14th November after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.

October 24, 2019
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was replaced by Shahbaz Nadeem, on the eve of the Ranchi Test match, has been included in the Indian squad.

Nadeem, who has bagged four wickets in his debut match, has been excluded from the squad. Despite him receiving high praise from coach Ravi Shastri at the end of the game, he failed to make the cut.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who are both facing back issues, weren't considered for selection.

Pandya had recently undergone a back surgery which will take him at least 3-4 months to get back to playing condition.

Apart from that, no tinkering has been done with the squad that was mighty successful against the Proteas. Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, who hit double centuries in the series, will once again look to provide great starts, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

The bowling department will once again bank on the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been in exceptional form.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

