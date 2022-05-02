India Need to Bring Back the Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal Pair - Kuldeep's Childhood Coach

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has been in tremendous form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The imperious form of the two wrist-spinners is a great sign for the Indian team who have failed to find an ideal spin duo in the past couple of years. The last successful spin duo for India in limited-overs cricket was Kuldeep and Chahal’s who is fondly called ‘Kul-cha’ by the Indian cricket fans.

Chahal and Kuldeep are currently in the pole position to grab the Purple Cap in IPL 2022. Chahal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, is currently leading the charts with 19 wickets. While the left-arm spinner of Delhi Capitals is just behind him with 17 scalps for his new franchise.

Kuldeep’s childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey feels that India should bring back the pair of Kuldeep and Chahal, and play them in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Chahal is dominating with the ball with the Rajasthan Royals and Kuldeep has been on a wicket-taking spree for Delhi. Imagine both playing in the same team. India need to bring back the Kuldeep and Chahal pair. They have won matches for India in the past and can play big roles in the upcoming World Cup," Pandey told Times of India.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal were dropped from India’s team during the 2021 T20 World Cup where they failed to reach the semifinals. Pandey said that India missed the trick by not picking the spin duo for the mega event last year as the team missed them badly in the UAE conditions.

“I was expecting the Kuldeep-Chahal pair to be a part of the previous World Cup too but that didn’t happen. Both had decent performances in Sri Lanka at that time. India should have picked these two in the squad. These two bowlers are match winners. India needed these two badly in the World Cup. We lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets. We have seen Chahal and Kuldeep turning matches on their head in the past. We can’t play with fear. We need to unleash spin, bowl flatter, bamboozle batsmen and show courage," the coach added.

