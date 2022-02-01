India Need to Decide KL Rahul's Role in the Team, Says Ajit Agarkar Ahead of West Indies ODI Series

“Yes, in the last 14-15 months, I have batted at number four-five, at different positions and you know that is what the team needed from me. Now, with Rohit not being here, I would bat at the top of the order," this is what KL Rahul said ahead of the South Africa series which India lost last month. Another ODI series is upon us and now with Rohit Sharma back in the fold, and Shikhar Dhawan in the squad, KL Rahul will most likely play as middle order batter.

Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, former cricketer Ajit Agarkar has said that Team India needs to decide what KL Rahul’s role will be in the long run.

“I think that’s the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batsman because he was the captain in South Africa and he opened, which to me it was a bit disappointing because he’s been so successful at number 4 or 5 and that’s the role that they were looking at," Agarkar told Star Sports.

“If that is not going to be the case then again you have got to stick to what you decide if you are going to be an opener then you may as well open the innings with Rohit in the series. So, that will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well," he added.

The former India cricketer also said that he is not sure about Dhawan’s future, with India having multiple options at the top order.

“I am not sure in a year or year-and-a-half’s time where Shikhar Dhawan would be, even though he has got runs in South Africa. You have got a couple of explosive players like Ishan Kishan or even someone like Rishabh Pant. Who knows whether it will work, giving him a chance for the top of the order," he added.

The three-match One-day International series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6.

(With Agency Inputs)

