'India Need to Improve How They Play Left-arm Seamers': Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer feels that the Indian batters have to work on their batting perspective against the left-arm seamers. In recent times, the Indian top-order batters were seen struggling against the left-arm pacers. In the recently concluded ODI series against England, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Reece Topley in Manchester.

The star-studded top-order failed to tackle Topley’s swing as Rohit and Kohli edged the ball behind stumps to slip and wicketkeeper respectively. While Dhawan was caught at point.

It was not the first time when such an incident happened, earlier during 2017 Champions Trophy final, left-arm seamer Mohammed Amir dismissed Team India top-order cheaply, 2019 World Cup semifinal, Trent Boult troubled the Indian batters and eventually dismissed Kohli. The same case happened in 2021 T20 WC match against Pakistan where Shaheen Shah Afridi got the better of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early.

Jaffer said that it’s a major concern for India and they have to improve it as early as possible.

“Talking from India’s batting perspective, they need to improve how they play left-arm seamers. That has been a concern, including Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Reece Topley probably in the series. That is one box they need to tick, where they are getting some Indian bowlers to bowl them in the nets. That has been a concern, when the ball gets old it’s fine but those bowlers have troubled the Indian batters. This is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve going forward,” Jaffer said.

During a chat with Sony Sports Network, former England captain Nasser Hussain highlighted a few moments when Indian batters succumbed against left-arm seamers.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford].



“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line,” Hussain added.

