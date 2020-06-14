Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India Need to Plan Better to Win ICC Tournaments: Irfan Pathan

Pathan said India struggled to get a proper playing XI before the ODI World Cup last year as the team made a semifinal exit, losing to New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
India Need to Plan Better to Win ICC Tournaments: Irfan Pathan

At every ICC tournament, since the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, India have been among the favourites and in recent years, have more often than not faltered in the final rounds.

When led by captain Virat Kohli, India have not won an ICC tournament. India last won an ICC tournament in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the team that won the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, believes that the team is being let down due to poor planning and an unsettled middle-order.

"We need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion," Pathan said on Star Sports show' Cricket Connected'.

Pathan said India struggled to get a proper playing XI before the ODI World Cup last year as the team made a semifinal exit, losing to New Zealand.

"The only thing lacking is that we did not have a number four batsman just before the World Cup as well. We were struggling with having a proper eleven," Pathan said.

"If you look at the recent 2019 tournament, it was bad planning. We have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion," added Pathan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests.

