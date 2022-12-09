2022 is nothing short of a nightmare for Team India. Three series losses in South Africa, New Zealand and now in Bangladesh will surely not keep the Indian fans in good stead. Especially with a 2023 World Cup just around the corner. Earlier captain Rohit Sharma had to come out to bat on an injured finger to save his team the blushes in the second ODI match in Mirpur. He scored a fighting fifty, but it went in vain with Bangladesh winning the match by 5 runs. With series now gone, India will play for pride and would look to save the series at all costs when they come out at Chattogram for the final match.

Here it must be mentioned that skipper Rohit is already ruled out of the match alongside Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar.

Speaking to Sony Sports after Bangladesh sealed the three-match series with a 5-run win over India on Wednesday, batting legend Gavaskar said the team will have to pick their best side so that they can avert a whitewash.

“They have to pick their strong side. It’s a matter of finding confidence for the Test match that follows. The composition of the Test squad and the ODI squad is going to be a little different,” Gavaskar said.

It would be Bangladesh’s first ever whitewash over India if KL Rahul lead side went onto lose the match.

“But against a team that is batting and bowling so well, Bangladesh have been outstanding. India need to win this. India need to reduce the margin to 2-1. Win the 3rd ODI and get their confidence up and try and win the Test in Chattogram," Gavaskar added.

India will now take on the hosts in the two match Test series which will be a part of the World Test Championship cycle. With Rohit’s absence, Abhimanyu Easwaran is all set to come in. Besides, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India’s bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

