‘India Needs to Back Him’: Deep Dasgupta Believes Struggling Kuldeep Yadav Needs Support

It has been a tough couple of years for Kuldeep Yadav as he has been struggling to find a permanent place in not only in the Indian cricket team, but has also lost out his place at the Kolkata Knight Riders. As far as the numbers are concerned, he has conceded 60 runs in four out his last five matches and has managed to pick up just six wickets. However, former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta wants Virat Kohli to back Kuldeep and give him at least another opportunity in the 2nd ODI.

Dasgupta, who has been on the BCCI commentary panel has followed Kuldeep for a long time now, has said that Kuldeep has been struggling and is short of confidence, but he needs the support of his team management and a consistent run in the side.

Speaking on a show on Sports Today, Dasgupta said that he would want Kuldeep to get another game as it would give him a sense of belonging.

“We can see, he hasn’t played much international cricket in the last couple of years. We can see that he is trying hard so all I will say is, maybe, they should back him a bit. I know, he went for a few [runs] as well in the last game,” Dasgupta said.

In the first ODI, Kuldeep kept erring as the England batsmen stayed back and pulled and cut him and this is where he needs to find a consistent groove. This can only happen when he goes into the match with confidence.

The former wicket-keeper batsman went onto say that Kuldeep would only improve if he kept getting game time and hence, he would be critical when bowling against the right-handers. In the first match, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow attacked him, but this would also be his chance to have an impact on the game.

“Obviously, get him to bowl the overs against the right batsmen. But if we want Kuldeep back in action and deliver close to his 100 per cent of what we’ve seen or better than that, he needs backing and game time,” Dasgupta went on to add.