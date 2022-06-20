'India Never Had a Bowler Who Bowls at 150 KPH, Have to Take Umran Malik for Long Haul Carefully': Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has advised the Indian cricket team management to persist with Umran Malik even if he failed to do well on his international debut. Umran got his maiden India call-up for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. However, he failed to get a place in the XI during the series as India played the same team in all five matches.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer is also included in India’s squad for the Ireland tour and where Hardik Pandya will lead the team in absence of Rohit Sharma.

WATCH: Captain Rohit Sharma And His Opening Partner Shubman Gill Enjoy Batting in Nets Together Ahead of England Test

Pathan backed Umran to get a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad but first, he wants to see how will he perform on his debut match.

“He has not yet played; he has still not made his debut. First make him debut, see how he goes when he makes his debut. But if he makes his debut and god forbid if it does not go well, don’t leave him aside,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Umran impressed many with his raw pace in the IPL 2022 as the J&K pacer clocked 150 kph at regular intervals to trouble the batters. It was the second season of IPL for Umran as earlier he was signed by SRH as a replacement of T Natarajan midway in IPL 2021. The 2016 IPL champions retained the pace sensation ahead of the auction and it turned out quite well for both parties.

Pathan asserted that India never had a bowler who clocks 150 kph on a regular basis and the team management has to work with him carefully

“We have never had a bowler who bowls at 150 kph; now we have got that, so take him for the long haul carefully. You have to see what is his longevity, how long his fitness is going to take him,” he added.

Also Read | Bandon Mein Tha Dum Review: A Gritty Tale of Indian Team’s Resilience Culminating into a Historic Series-win Down Under

The veteran pacer further suggested that no coach can teach the bowler how to bowl fast as he can help him improve his bowling.

“One thing he has got is raw pace, which you either have, or you don’t. You cannot teach anyone to bowl fast, whether it is Irfan Pathan or the world’s best mentor or coach, you can only make him better,” he said.

Pathan said that India will not get a bowler like Umran anytime soon as he wants the management to persist with him even if he fails in initial matches.

“You can do the fine-tuning; we have done that; the Indian team will make it even better. But if it is the question of the squad, get him to make his debut; if he does well, take him forward, and if he doesn’t do well, persist with him because you don’t get such a bowler every time,” Pathan said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here