ICC World Cup 2019 | India & New Zealand Share Points as Rain Plays Spoilsport Again

Weather forecasts at Nottingham ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand predicted a wet day and that was exactly what fans got as an unprecedented fourth match was washed out on Thursday (June 13).
Incessant rain forced the toss to be delayed and when the situation continued to intensify as the cut off time approached, the umpires had no choice but to call the match off at 3 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).
The bad weather robbed fans of a clash between not only two of the top teams in world cricket but also the two unbeaten sides in the tournament thus far.
New Zealand had won their first three matches against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan whereas India – who started their tournament late – got wins over South Africa and Australia in their first three games.
To make matters worse, there is further rain expected during India’s blockbuster match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The result means New Zealand continue to sit atop the table as they have now accumulated 7 points in 4 games. India remain in 4th with 5 points.
New Zealand’s next match sees them take on a struggling South Africa – incidentally, the Proteas’ previous match also ended without a result due to incessant rain.
