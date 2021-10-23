India Not Clear favourites For 2021 T20 World Cup: Nasser Hussain

The group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 involving the lower-ranked teams has concluded with Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh reaching the Super 12. Namibia and Scotland are potted into the same group as India. While many experts believe that Team India is the frontrunner to lift the ICC trophy, former England captain Nasser Hussain has a different opinion. To him, while India are one of the favourites, he would not call them the clear favourites as any team can upset them in the knockout games owing to the unpredictability of the T20 format.

“They are favorites. I wouldn’t say clear favorites because of the format. The shorter the game, the things can happen. An individual brilliance, 70 or 80 or 3 deliveries suddenly change it the other way around. So anyone could upset India in any knockout game,” Hussain shared his opinion on Sky cricket.

Another reason behind Nasser’s doubts over India is the team’s record in the knockout games of ICC tournaments since their last victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Post that India has reached the knockout stage of every ICC tournament only to concede defeat at the end.

They lost in the semi-final in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, and the 2016 T20 World Cup. While they were runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, and the inaugural World Test Championship.

“Their record actually as of late in ICC tournaments is not good and that’s something they are going to have to deal with,” Hussain added.

India will kick start their World Cup campaign with the high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 24 at the Dubai International stadium. The game will be live from 7:30 pm.

