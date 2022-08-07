India ODI Specialist 'Don't Feel Any Disappointment As Such' For Missing Out On T20 Action

Shikhar Dhawan is probably India’s first ODI specialist in the T20 age. Despite being one of the senior-most cricketers in the side, the 36-year-old is no longer in the scheme of things for the shortest format of the game, let alone the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Furthermore, he was sidelined for the longest format back in 2018 when he last played a Test match against England in September that year.

Nonetheless, he continues to play ODI cricket and thrive, leading the Indian team in a format which is going through an identity crisis. Recently, he also led India to a series whitewash over West Indies where he also scored a couple of half centuries. A hundred was there for the taking, but he missed it by three runs in the first ODI. And now, he is all set to lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Does that affect him? Leading and playing ODI cricket, knowing fully well that at 36, his career may be heading for a downhill. Not being in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup 2022 is just a case in point.

“To be honest. I don’t feel any disappointment as such. I feel that there is a time for everything and maybe it’s not my time. Maybe I lack something that I haven’t been able to do too well. So worries, I gave my best and that’s what matters. Till the time I am happy and content that is all I care about. It’s not like if my name doesn’t come, I will be affected or anything like that. I am in a very good space; I am doing my best,” Dhawan told Sports Tak.

“If the opportunity provides then why not? When I play the IPL, I try my best to perform. And if I do well there, I might get chances. Rest is up to the selectors… what their thought process is, what is their vision. Like I said, if it comes, great, but even if it doesn’t, that’s also fine. I am keeping myself fit and strong and whenever I get the opportunity, I am ready for it,” he added.

