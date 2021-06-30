India ODI Vice Captain Rohit Sharma Sells Lonavla Property Worth Rs 5 Crore

India cricketer Rohit Sharma has sold his property worth Rs 5.25 Crore which was based out of Lonavala. It is worth 6259 square feet and was registered on June 1, according to a report in Moneycontrol.com. The agreement date of the deal was May 29, 2021 and Sharma even paid a stamp duty of Rs 26 Lakh. The buyer is a women named Sushma Ashok Saraf.

Ritika Sajdeh Apologises To Husband Rohit Sharma On Instagram

The Indian cricket team is currently in England after losing the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Now the team will take on hosts England for a five-match Test series starting August 4. Meanwhile, the players are using the period before the red-ball series to have some fun time with their families. Rohit Sharma is also spending quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Ritika recently shared a picture on Instagram where she posted a cheeky video involving a dog and her husband. She posted a boomerang video in which Rohit was seen in his onfield avatar and a cute dog resting on a small bed. Ritika put an adorable caption on the video, “Sorry Ro, you’re not the cutest one on set anymore.”

The Indian smasher is also enjoying the break to the fullest. He recently shared a picture with wife Ritika. The adorable moment in the picturesque greenery was attached with a heart emoji by Rohit. Australian opener David Warner commented “legend” on this picture.

