India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Shares Perfect Selfie with Akshay Kumar

In the photo shared by the Indian opener, both stars could be seen smiling away in a perfect selfie, that also gave us a glimpse of the shoot location.

Meeting between cricketers and Bollywood stars is always fun. In one such surprise coincidence,Shikhar Dhawan met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the former has been shooting for his film, Bachchan Pandey. Dhawan took to Instagram to share a picture with Akshay, the duo can be seen in a selfie shot near a lake. In the photo shared by the Indian opener, both stars could be seen smiling away in a perfect selfie, that also gave us a glimpse of the shoot location.

The southpaw captioned his post wrote, ‘Always a fun time with you paaji,’ with a hug emoji. He also tagged Akshay Kumar in his post and added, ‘Lovely meeting you’. In the photo Dhawan could be seen sporting a red hoodie with a cool pair of sunglasses, whereas the actor is seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt with a cloth around his forehead.

See it here:

Dhawan’s post has garnered over five lakh likes and several user comments appreciating their star-worthy selfie.

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during the ODI leg of India's tour of Australia where the visitors first lost the limited overs series 2-1. However, in the following T20I series the southpaw hit a half-century in the second T20I match, as India won the series 2-1.

Just before the Australian tour, Dhawan had a great outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The left-hander finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 618 runs, helping his team Delhi Capitals reach the final of the tournament for the first time. In the course of the tournament, Dhawan also became the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in the history of the IPL.

However, the swashbuckling opener has been left out of India's squad for the first two Tests against England. But he is expected to play a big role when the two sides meet for five T20Is and three ODIs.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who is currently shooting with Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar and others in Jaisalmer for Bachchan Pandey. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release in January next year.