'India Openers Thode Dare Hue Lag Rahe Hai': Shoaib Akhtar's Remarks on Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul

India kicked off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a stunning 4-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Melbourne. It was Virat Kohli’s rollicking 82-run knock that took the Men in Blue home after a rapid top-order collapse. But had he not come up with a special innings, India would’ve lost the 2nd straight World Cup game to Pakistan.

Just like the last year’s face-off in Dubai, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to leave an impact against the Pakistan attack. The Indian vice-captain was the first man to depart. He was knocked over by young pacer Naseem Shah while Haris Rauf got the better of Rohit. India soon lost Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel and were reduced to 31 for 4 in 6.1 overs. But, thanks to the 113-run stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya that laid the foundation of India’s terrific victory.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Following India’s win, former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar spoke about Rohit and Rahul in his YouTube video and opined that the duo seemed ‘scared’ and ‘intimidated’.

“India openers ki baat karenge, thode dabe lag rahe hai, thode dare-dare lag rahe hai. Rohit Sharma as a captain apne aap ko calm down karein, apni batting gawa raha hai aur KL Rahul jyada focus karke khudko fasa raha hai, wo na karein (India’s openers are looking intimidated and scared. Rohit needs to calm down as a captain, his batting is bearing the brunt of it. KL Rahul is getting trapped because of his extra focused approach, he shouldn’t do so),” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

On Sunday, Kohli stole the show with one of his best T20 knocks. His partnership with Hardik Pandya changed the course of the game. In fact, the all-rounder played a massive role in backing up the former during the chase. Kohli, while speaking with BCCI.tv, credit Pandya for pushing him till the end and instilling faith in him that they can take the game home if the can bat till the end.

India will now face the Netherlands in their next fixture on Thursday in Sydeny.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here