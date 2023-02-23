India Pacer Umesh Yadav's Father Passes Away at 74

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74. It has been learned that Umesh’s father wasn’t keeping well for quite a long time and was getting treated at a private hospital. Since there were no signs of improvement in his health, he was brought home, in Khaparkheda, where he took his last breath on February 22.

ALSO READ | Sneh Rana Added to India’s Squad as Pooja Vastrakar’s Replacement Ahead of Semifinal Versus Australia

According to Indian Today, Tilak Yadav was a native of Pokarbhinda village in the Padrauna district of Uttar Pradesh. Since he worked in Western Coal Fields, he moved to Valni mines in the Nagpur district. The report also stated that Umesh’s father used to be a wrestler in his young days. He is now survived by three sons and a daughter.

Umesh has been a regular part of India’s Test set-up but has got limited chances over the years. So far, he has played 54 Tests, 75 ODIs, and seven T20 Internationals for India. He is also a part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which has been retained by Team India with a 2-0 unassailable lead. Umesh may not have featured in any of the games but remains a crucial part of the team.

He last played for India in the Test series against Bangladesh last year in December. He played both matches, in Chattogram and Mirpur, and scalped a total of 7 wickets across 4 innings. His best figures in the series were 4 for 25 which came in the first innings of the final Test.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Unlikely to Play Semifinal Against Australia - Report

Umesh has 165 wickets to his credit from 54 matches and has an average of 30.2. He has 3 fifers and a 10-wicket haul as well. In ODIs, he owns 106 wickets while he has 12 wickets in 9 T20Is for India.

Get the latest Cricket News here