'Designed Their Bowling Attack The Same Way': Ramiz Raja Points Out Similarities Between India and Pakistan Pacers

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has suggested that India have designed their current pace attack after looking at Pakistan. The Indian team is going through a transition period after failing to win the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy. The selectors have given chances to some youngsters in the squad while few veterans have been shown the exit door which includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the pace attack.

The Men in Blue have played dominant cricket this year so far in bilateral contests with back-to-back series wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. However, the one thing which stood out for India so far is their fresh pace attack. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership in T20Is, the team management has given chances to young pacers like Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi to shine, while Arshdeep Singh also remained an integral part of the set-up. While India also included Umran in the ODI set-up in recent times alongside Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Raja claims that India have a similar pace attack as Pakistan as he pointed out the similarities between the fast bowlers of both sides.

“I often feel India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way. Umran Malik has pace just like Haris Rauf, Arshdeep brings the left-arm angle like Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Jr. chips in during the middle-overs and so does Hardik Pandya, both have the same pace as well. Shivam Mavi also plays the role of a supporting bowler,” said Raja said on his YouTube channel after India beat New Zealand in the series decider.

The Indian pacers ran riot on Wednesday to bundle out New Zealand for just 66 in the third T20I. On a surface where New Zealand bowlers leaked too many runs courtesy of Shubman Gill’s century, the pacers’ bowlers were just too good as they picked all 10 wickets.

However, Raja admitted that the Men in Blue have better spinners than Pakistan and that’s the department where Babar Azam and Co. need to improve.

“India’s spin department is a bit better than Pakistan. I always look at what Pakistan need to improve whenever I see both sides playing,” the former PCB chairman further said.

