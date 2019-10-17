Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India-Pak Bilateral Ties Subject to Approval from PMs of Both Countries: Sourav Ganguly

The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

PTI |October 17, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
India-Pak Bilateral Ties Subject to Approval from PMs of Both Countries: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing here, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."

"Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added.

The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on October 23, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

Reacting strongly to the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC "to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.

The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.

India vs Pakistansourav ganguly

Related stories

Sourav Ganguly Sets Sight on Getting India to Play Day-Night Tests
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 8:56 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Sets Sight on Getting India to Play Day-Night Tests

Want Virat Kohli to Focus on Winning ICC Tournaments: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 2:17 PM IST

Want Virat Kohli to Focus on Winning ICC Tournaments: Ganguly

'Hope We Can Work Well'- Sourav Ganguly Poses With His New BCCI Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

'Hope We Can Work Well'- Sourav Ganguly Poses With His New BCCI Team

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more