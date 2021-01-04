India Players Cleared Of COVID-19 Amid Probe Into Biosecurity Breach

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India Players Cleared Of COVID-19 Amid Probe Into Biosecurity Breach
India's cricketers and staff have been cleared of COVID19 following reports some of the team's players breached health protocols while on tour in Australia.
- Reuters
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 8:51 AM IST
MELBOURNE: India’s cricketers and staff have been cleared of COVID-19 following reports some of the team’s players breached health protocols while on tour in Australia.
Five India cricketers were placed in isolation over the weekend while the Australian and Indian cricket boards investigated allegations of a breach of biosecurity protocols after a video surfaced showing the players eating at a Melbourne restaurant.
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said players and support staff were tested on Sunday.
“All tests have returned negative results,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.
A Cricket Australia (CA) spokesman said Australia’s players and staff had also been cleared after tests on Sunday.
The BCCI made no comment on the investigation into the five Indian cricketers.
According to strict biosecurity protocols set by CA, players are allowed to sit outside but not allowed to dine inside restaurants.
Australia and India are in the middle of a four-test series, being played in the backdrop of strict health measures, with both sides to travel to New South Wales for the third test in Sydney from Thursday.
CA said on Monday the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground would be reduced to 25% capacity and tickets would be reissued.
Organisers had planned for a half-capacity crowd at the stadium, drawing criticism from some health experts who said it would place people under risk amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney.
While the Sydney match will go ahead, there was some doubt over the fourth test in Brisbane, with reports India’s cricketers were unhappy at the prospect of having to re-enter strict quarantine.
Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, has closed its border with New South Wales after the outbreak in Sydney.
Agreement was reached to allow the players to fly to Brisbane for the fourth test on Jan. 15, but they will have to quarantine while in the city.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking