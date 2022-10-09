India vs South Africa 2022: Check Out The Probable Playing XIs For IND vs SA, 2nd ODI in Ranchi

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second of the three-match ODI series at Ranchi on Sunday. After losing the T20I series, the visitors had their chance of redemption in the first 50-over encounter in Lucknow. Winning the toss in a rain-curtailed match, India’s designated skipper for the series, Shikhar Dhawan opted to ball first. The Proteas got off to a stable start with the openers. adding 49 runs together.

The fall of Janneman Malan opened a window for India to pick quick wickets. India managed to pick up three more wickets to push the visitors to the backfoot. However, the partnership between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen guided the visitors to 249 from their allotted 40 overs.

The India top order, without the usual star power, did not seem to have the answer to South African pacers. The hosts were down to 51/4, before Shreyas Iyer’s half-century offered some stability to the Indian innings. After Iyer left, it was Sanju Samson who took charge of the run chase.

While Samson’s heroics took India close to a victory, the Men in Blue failed to make the cut in the last-over thriller. South Africa registered a 9-run victory registered a 1-0 lead over the hosts.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi

India vs South Africa Full Squads

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

