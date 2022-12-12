India Produces Entire ICC Wealth, So Their Position Unfortunately is Compromised: Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja once again talked about the possibility of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. The two arch-rivals haven’t met outside of multi-team tournaments since 2013 due to strained political relations between the two nations. Things got tenser between the two cricket boards after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Team India won’t be travelling to Pakistan and called for a change in venue to a neutral host. Raja has made some explosive comments after Shah’s statements.

In reply, PCB threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup which would be held within a month after the Asia Cup next year.

Raja took a fresh dig at BCCI and this time he also involved the International Cricket Council in the matter. The PCB chief stated that India produces the entire wealth for the ICC which is the reason why the governing body didn’t intervene in their matter.

“They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result, I don’t think it’s going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works towards making it happen," Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by the National.

Raja further stated that both teams should play each other.

“Of course we need to play each other. Who wouldn’t want to watch India versus Pakistan? There shouldn’t be an excuse for Pakistan not playing in India or India not playing in Pakistan," Ramiz added.

The two teams last faced each other in a bilateral series way back in the 2012-13 season, when they played three ODIs and two T20s. The Men in Green managed to clinch the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series ended up as a 1-1 draw.

India’s last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan’s last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23 where India emerged victorious.

