'India Provides Hospitality of The Highest Standards': Virender Sehwag Reacts After 'Cold Food' Served to Indian Team in Australia

The controversy surrounding the Indian cricket team being allegedly served ‘cold food’ after undergoing their practice session in Australia continues to boil with the legendary Virender Sehwag slamming the treatment being meted out to the Rohit Sharma-led side. In a tweet soon after the report emerged in the media regarding the quality of the food, Sehwag compared how the BCCI treats other teams when playing the host.

Sehwag claimed the days of ‘Western countries’ are long gone and India are now way ahead in providing high standard hospitality.

“Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards,” Sehwag wrote on Wednesday.

India take on Netherlands in their second match of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. And as part of their preparations for the contest, they held an optional training session on Tuesday.

The post-practice meal included custom sandwiches, fruits and falafel.

New agency PTI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying that few players did pick up the fruits and falafel but they wanted to have a proper lunch and hence went back to the team hotel.

“It’s not like any boycott… Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

“The problem is that the ICC isn’t providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering, and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries. You can’t just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato, and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment,” he added.

India began their campaign with a nerve-shredding four-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday.

