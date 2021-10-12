India Pulls Strings in World of Cricket, For They Have Money: Pak PM Imran Khan

It has not been a good few weeks for Pakistan Cricket Board as New Zealand and England cricket teams pulled out of their respective tours to the nation. It should be mentioned Tom Latham-led New Zealand was already in Pakistan but they called off the tour a few minutes before the toss in the 1st ODI.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally reacted to England pulling out of the tour and said that England let themselves down. He went on to say that India pulls all strings as far as the finances of the cricketing world are concerned.

“I think England let itself down. I think that there is still this feeling in England that they do a great favour to play countries like Pakistan. One of the reasons is that, obviously, the money," Imran told Middle East Eye.

Imran said that since money has started playing a massive part in the game and India controls world cricket. “I mean, they do, whatever they say goes. No one would dare do that to India because they know that the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money,” he added.

Imran then added that he thinks England believe they would have done a favour by playing against Pakistan and the only reason behind their thinking is the role money plays and this is why the ECB have let themselves down.

England were scheduled to play a 2-match T20I series against Pakistan before the T20 World Cup. Not only the men’s team, England women’s team that was slated to come on a tour to Pakistan also cancelled their series.

According to the schedule, New Zealand were to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in Pakistan from September 17 to October 3, but they walked out of the series citing security concerns.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here