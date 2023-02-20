India Qualify for Semifinals of Women's T20 WC 2023 After Beating Ireland by 5 Runs On DLS

Indian women’s cricket team qualified for the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2023 after defeating Ireland by 5 runs through the DLS method at St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana smashed 87 runs to help India reach a total of 155/6 in their respective 20 overs. In reply, Ireland could only manage to score 54/2 when the heavens opened up.

The rain didn’t stop and India were leading the Irish women by 5 runs through DLS method, and in the end, it was enough to seal a win which takes Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to the semifinals.

India racked up six points in their 4 matches of Group B of the T20 World Cup, and they went level on points with group leaders England who are also on six points but they lead the table courtesy of their positive net run rate.

With the format of Women’s T20 World Cup, India are likely to face Australia, the group-A winners, while England will square off with the runners-up of the other group.

Harmanpreet and Co came into this fixture on the back of a narrow 11-run defeat against England which more or less guaranteed them a top-place finish in group B.

Thus, India needed to secure a win at all costs against Ireland, who had yet to open their account at the World Cup, having faced back-to-back defeats in their previous matches.

Harmanpreet won the toss and chose to bat first, after which India were to a blazing fast start as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana punished the Ireland bowlers.

It was not a good day in the field for Laura Delany’s side as they gave away a staggering four lifelines to Mandhana, with multiple catches being dropped. Shafali also received one lifeline but her stay at the crease was cut short when Delany got her wicket.

The Indian skipper joined Mandhana who started to take on the Irish bowlers as she notched her second half-century of the tournament, following a fifty against England in the previous game.

Harmanpreet departed after Delany struck again, while Richa Ghosh suffered her first dismissal at the World Cup having remained unbeaten in the previous matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues applied the finishing touches to India’s total, helping her side cross the 150-run mark, and the Indian women began their bowling just as they finished their batting.

A mix-up between Ireland’s openers resulted in a run-out on the first ball itself courtesy of some good work in the outfield from Rodrigues.

Renuka Thakur bowled Orla Prendergast to further increase India’s grip on the tie, but just as Delany and Gaby Lewis were starting to look threatening the rain gods intervened.

