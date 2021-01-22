CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India Reaping Rewards for Investing in Cricketing Structure, Says Zaheer Abbas

India Reaping Rewards for Investing in Cricketing Structure, Says Zaheer Abbas

Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas believes India is reaping rich rewards for the investment it made in its cricketing structure in the last decade, a testament of which is its recent historic triumph in Australia.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 22, 2021, 8:15 PM IST
India Reaping Rewards for Investing in Cricketing Structure, Says Zaheer Abbas

Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas believes India is reaping rich rewards for the investment it made in its cricketing structure in the last decade, a testament of which is its recent historic triumph in Australia."Look at how the Indian team has come up. Today they are winning series in Australia not once but twice in three years," Abbas said.

'Does India Need Virat Kohli the Great Batsman or Mediocre Captain?' - Bedi Wants Ajinkya Rahane to Take Over

"That has happened because India has invested and planned on their cricket structure a lot in the last decade and today they are reaping the benefits of that hardwork," he added.The former captain lamented the decline of Pakistan cricket and said hardwork was the only solution to success.

'Wear That 36 All Out Like a Badge' - R Sridhar Recalls Ravi Shastri's Words After Adelaide Test

"In cricket I have always believed that it is how much hardwork and time an individual player is willing to put into his game that matters the most."No amount of coaching or advice can make you a top player unless you work hard on your game yourself," Abbas was quoted as saying in a show on Geo TV.Abbas, fondly called 'Asian Bradman' for his high-scoring feats, also noted that India's triumph in Australia was all the more praiseworthy because it came in the absence of their regular captain Virat Kohli and many senior players, who were sidelined with injuries.

Stating that there was no substitute for hardwork, Abbas called on Pakistani cricketers to work more on their individual games."In our times we didn't have specialised coaches, just mentors. We were expected to work hard and devote time to our training and nets if we wanted to become big players," he said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches