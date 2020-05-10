India Series Behind Closed Doors Might Work for Australia, Feels Khawaja
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja on Saturday said that playing India behind closed doors at the end of the year might end up working in favour of the hosts. India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs and four Tests in December and January.
