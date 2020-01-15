Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India Set to Begin U-19 World Cup Defence as Best Young Talents in The World Go Head to Head

With the next edition of the U-19 World Cup set to commence in South Africa from Thursday January 17, the focus of the cricketing world once again shifts to the potential stars of tomorrow. It is a tournament which has been the grooming ground for many of today's household names in world cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith all took part in the 2008 edition, and if the U-19 cricketers from the participating nations needed any motivation to perform well at the event, they needn't look any further than them.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
India Set to Begin U-19 World Cup Defence as Best Young Talents in The World Go Head to Head

India have won four U-19 World Cup titles, making them the most successful team in the history of the competition since the first edition was held in South Africa in 1988. India also won the last edition in 2018, and enter the tournament as one of the favourites. Led by the talented batsman Priyam Garg, the other teams in India's Group A are Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Japan.

However, he is not the only talent that India have on their books. Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is also one to watch out for, after making 779 runs in 13 List A innings, and the fact that he was bought for 2.4 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auctions is testament to his talent. India also has the talented spin duo of Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi. Ankolekar, a left-arm orthodox spinner has been in top form in the lead up to the tournament, helping India win the U-19 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka with a match winning five for 28 against Bangladesh. He continued to take 15 wickets at a spectacular average of 11.80 in the next seven matches, and has also done so in South African conditions. His experience will be vital to India's chances.

Ravi Bishnoi, on the other hand will play the role of containing the batsman and locking one end up to create as much pressure as he can, enabling the likes of Ankolekar to strike when it is most favourable.

As far as the other groups are concerned, Australia, England, West Indies and Nigeria have been assigned Group B. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland are part of Group C while South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates fall under Group D. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super League phase, while the bottom two will enter the Plate League. Group B, on paper looks like it could be the 'group of death', with the presence of three former champion teams in Australia, England and West Indies.

It will be difficult to look further than India as being overwhelming favourites for the tournament, with the Indian youth sides not having lost a single bilateral series since succeeding in the 2018 World Cup, and winning 22 of 31 matches that they have played in the same time-frame. Bangladesh will be the dark-horses of the tournament, having the third best win-loss ratio among all the other teams in the same time-frame. Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury lead the attack for the tigers, and have taken 35 and 34 wickets respectively at impressive averages in their youth career.

The main tournament will begin with the clash between South Africa and Afghanistan in Kimberly on Friday.

If the Indian team can play to its potential, there is no saying that they won't go all the way and pick up their fifth title. The most important thing will be handling the pressure at the biggest stage the young players would have faced so far in their relatively young careers. India get their campaign off to a start with their match against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Atharva AnkolekarIndiajaiswaljapanU-19 World CupWest Indiesworld cupYashasvi Jaiswal

