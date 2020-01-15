India Set to Begin U-19 World Cup Defence as Best Young Talents in The World Go Head to Head
With the next edition of the U-19 World Cup set to commence in South Africa from Thursday January 17, the focus of the cricketing world once again shifts to the potential stars of tomorrow. It is a tournament which has been the grooming ground for many of today's household names in world cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith all took part in the 2008 edition, and if the U-19 cricketers from the participating nations needed any motivation to perform well at the event, they needn't look any further than them.
