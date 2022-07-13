India Should be Able to Arrive in Australia as One of The Clear Favourites to Win T20 WC: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that India should be one of the clear favourites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India is going through a transitional phase under new head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue have played dominant cricket in T20Is after 2021 T20 WC where they failed to enter the semifinals.

Rohit Sharma and Co. recently beat England 2-1 in three-match T20I series and are 1-0 up in the ODI series. They have played dominant cricket against England away from home.

Vaughan said that the momentum is in India’s favour at the moment and feels India will also be a favourite in ODI World Cup next year if they continue to play the same way.

“Conditions will be different in a year and a half’s time (for the ODI World Cup) but India have just got to get on a roll in white-ball cricket. They’ve just got the build that momentum, they’ve done that in the T20 series in the manner that they’ve played,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Talking about India’s performance in the first ODI, Vaughan said that the visitors played with an aggressive approach which blew away England.

“We talk about aggression, they were aggressive with the ball today, and they were aggressive in the field. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’ve things going in your favour, you’ve got to blow teams away. England are an outstanding team, so that should give India a lot of confidence,” he said.

He feels that the current Indian team has all the capability to win all the upcoming ICC events.

“I’ve said before, this Indian one-day team for long haven’t gotten close to winning anything for a long period of time. They should be there or there about every single Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup,” he added.



The former England skipper said that India have built their white-ball team from IPL and they have the skill to win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“This Indian group of white-ball experts that have been built on the back of IPL, should be pushing all the way in all conditions world. Not just at home next year. They should be able to arrive in Australia in a few months’ time as one of the clear favourites to win that tournament. They’ve certainly got enough skill,” he said.

