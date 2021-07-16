India Should Get Rid of the Obsession With 2007 and 2011 World Cup Wins: Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said India should get over their obsession with their World Cup wins in 2011 and 2007 and move on. India won the ICC World T20 2007 and 2011 World Cups under MS Dhoni, with Gambhir himself playing significant roles in both the finals.

“It was special (being a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad), but I have forgotten about it. To be honest, India needs to move on from that. 2007, it’s what, more than 13 years ago and I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011," Gambhir said on Star Sports show ICC T20 World Cup Special.

Robin Uthappa agreed. “Of course, for me personally, it’s a special moment, but I tend to agree with Gautam Gambhir. I think we have achieved that in 20007, so we know that is achievable."

Gambhir added that said senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India and Pakistan were placed in the same group for the tournament, as the ICC announced the groups for the same on Friday.

Gambhir recalled he was nervous as a youngster when he first played against Pakistan.

“When I played my first international game against Pakistan I was probably much more excited and nervous as compared to some of the guys who’ve played a lot of cricket against Pakistan. So, it is the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm; because ultimately it’s not the emotion that will win you a game of cricket, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket. So people like Virat Kohli for example, or Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when Indian takes on Pakistan," Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa highlighted the significance of an India-Pakistan clash during a World Cup.

“It just brings out so many emotions, expectations and people always look forward to it. I think, any cricketer who has played in the past or anyone who looks to play for India is always looking forward to an India-Pakistan game. Because it brings out a lot of emotions – at least for the people who watch the game, more than the people playing it."

