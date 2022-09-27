'No Warnings Were Given': England Captain Makes Bold Claim on Team India After Deepti Sharma's Statement

Regular England women’s team captain Heather Knight has made a stern allegation on Harmanpreet Kaur-lead Team India over the controversial run-out affected by Deepti Sharma to dismiss Charlotte Dean. During the third ODI at Lord’s on Saturday, the hosts were eyeing an unbelievable win but the Indian all-rounder turned the game around by running Dean out at the non-striker’s end in the 45th over. The visitors registered a 16-run win to affect a 3-0 whitewash over England in the ODI series.

After returning to India, Deepti addressed a press conference and said that Dean was warned for repeatedly leaving the crease early.

“It was a plan (to do the run-out for Charlie from the non-striker’s end) because we had warned her (for leaving the crease early) repeatedly. Whatever we did things was as per the rules and guidelines. We had told the umpires as well. But still, she (Charlie Dean) was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” said Deepti.

However, Knight claimed that India didn’t give any warning and shouldn’t justify it by lying since the game is already over.

“The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify by lying about warnings,” Heather Knight Tweeted.

Earlier, on Sunday, while welcoming the debate on the run-out from non-striker’s end, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a statement called for batters to remain in their crease till the time the ball leaves the bowler’s hand.

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game. Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe,” the MCC statement read.

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” it added.

