India & South Africa Women Gear up for T20I Series

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series with the first T20 beginning at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Tuesday (September 24).
With the next edition of the Women’s World T20 now only a few months away, both teams will be keen to iron out any flaws and head into the tournament with key players in form.
The 2018 edition had seen India progress to the semi-finals before losing to eventual runners-up England whereas South Africa failed to make it out of their group.
With that in mind, South Africa’s side has a fresh look to it with 23-year old all-rounder Sune Luus at the helm of the side.
Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee are among the more experienced players in the side as the Proteas look to blood new talent ahead of the showpiece event.
For their part, India’s squad has a more settled look to it and they will be the favourites going into this series.
Mithali Raj’s retirement from the shortest format of the game leaves a hole atop the order but India have the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as proven entities at international and domestic level.
Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol and Veda Krishnamurthy are also capable batsmen whereas the likes of Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey can do a job with both bat and ball.
India are well stocked in the bowling department as well with Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy.
However, India’s form in bilateral T20I series’ since the last World Cup has been poor. They lost 3-0 to both New Zealand and England away from home and will hope to do better in home conditions.
South Africa, meanwhile, won a tour game ahead of this series and will be confident in their chances of pulling off an upset.
Indian women’s squad for first three T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.
South Africa women’s squad: Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Lara Wolvaardt.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India & South Africa Women Gear up for T20I Series
With the next edition of the Women’s World T20 now only a few months away, both teams will be keen to iron out any flaws.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
South Africa Women beat Board President's XI by 83 Runs in Warm-up Match
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
'Living My Father's Dream' - 15-year-old Shafali Verma on India Call-up
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings