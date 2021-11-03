India Squad against Afghanistan: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 33

Virat Kohli-led Team India is set to lock horns with Mohammed Nabi’s Afghanistan in the 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3, and it is set to commence from 07:30 pm (IST).

Both India and Afghanistan have had a contrasting start in their T20 World Cup campaign. While Afghanistan is placed at the second spot in Group 2, Super 12, table, India are occupying the 4th spot.

Team India lost to Pakistan by ten wickets in their very first game while Afghanistan hammered Scotland by 130 runs. In their second game of the tournament, while India were comprehensively beaten at the hands of New Zealand, the Afghanistan squad almost gave a scare to an in-form Pakistan squad.

In their previous game, Afghanistan defeated Namibia by a huge margin.

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs New Zealand World Cup squads:

India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Checkout reserved players named by the Board of Control Cricket for India (BCCI): Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel

Afghanistan’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik,

Checkout reserved players named by Afghanistan Cricket Board: Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi

