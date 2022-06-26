India's Squad Against Ireland: Probable Playing 11s for IRE vs IND 1st T20I Match

After playing out a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the five-match T20I series, Team India are set to feature in the shortest format of the game once again. The Hardik Pandya-led side will take on Ireland in a two-match bilateral series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on June 26, 9 am IST, at The Village in Dublin.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are not there in the squad squad and the trio was replaced by Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar is set to make his comeback to international circuit after being ruled out of the South Africa series due to his injury. Thirty-one-year-old Tripathi is also expected to make his debut for India in the first T20I against Ireland.

In the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, the Rishabh Pant-led side had failed to secure a positive start. Then Proteas kicked off the series on a promising note as they had managed to win first two matches. Later, the hosts scripted a remarkable comeback to win two consecutive matches to level the series. Unfortunately the fifth and final match of the series had to be called off due to rain.

After the completion of the Ireland series, India will face England in one Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland vs India squads:

Ireland squad for T20I series against India: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

