India Squad Against Ireland: Probable Playing 11s of IND vs IRE for 2nd T20I Match

Ireland will host India in the 2nd T20I of the two-match series at the Malahide stadium in Dublin. India started off the series in style by securing a 7-wicket victory on Sunday. Hardik Pandya will be eager to register his first series win as the skipper when the two sides meet again on Tuesday (June 28).

The first match was reduced to 12 overs as rain interrupted play in the first innings. Ireland were asked to bat first on a tricky surface with overcast conditions. Ireland was able to reach a total of 108 runs, thanks to an impressive knock of 64 runs off 33 balls by opener Harry Tector.

In reply, the Indian batting unit displayed sheer class as openers Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda got the visitors off to a flying start. Hooda’s unbeaten knock of 47 runs took the Men in Blue over the line with more than two overs to spare.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbernie and company will go all out to level the series on Tuesday.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Balbernie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland vs India squads:

Ireland squad for T20I series against India: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan(wk), Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

